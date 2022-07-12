Emmy 2022. Poznaliśmy nominacje do „telewizyjnych Oscarów”

Nominacje do nagród Emmy 2022 poznaliśmy we wtorek 12 lipca. Zostały ogłoszone przez J.B. Smoove'a, znanego z roli Leona Blacka w serialu „Curb Your Enthusiasm”) oraz Melissę Furmero, która w ubiegłym roku zagrała już w 8. sezonie serialu „Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

Wielkim tegorocznym faworytem nominacji jest serial „Sukcesja”, który otrzymał aż 25 nominacji. Na podium znalazły się też „Ted Lasso” i „Biały Lotos”, z których każda zebrała po 20 nominacji. Kolejne na liście są: „Hacks” (17 nominacji), „Zbrodnie po sąsiedzku” (17), oraz „Euforia” (16).

Najlepszy serial komediowy



„Abbott Elementary” (ABC) „Barry” (HBO) „Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) „Hacks” (HBO Max) „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) „Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) „What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)



Najlepszy serial dramatyczny





„Better Call Saul” (AMC) „Euphoria” (HBO Max) „Ozark” (Netflix) „Severance” (Apple TV+) „Squid Game” (Netflix) „Stranger Things” (Netflix) „Succession” (HBO) „Yellowjackets” (Showtime)



Najlepszy miniserial, antologia serialowa bądź film telewizyjny





„Dopesick” (Hulu) „The Dropout” (Hulu - w Polsce też na Disney+) „Inventing Anna” (Netflix) „Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) „The White Lotus” (HBO)



Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym





Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary” Kaley Cuoco, „The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, „The Great” Issa Rae, „Insecure” Jean Smart, „Hacks”



Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym





Donald Glover, „Atlanta” Bill Hader, „Barry” Nicholas Hoult, „The Great” Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, „Ted Lasso”



Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym





Jodie Comer, „Killing Eve” Laura Linney, „Ozark” Melanie Lynskey, „Yellowjackets” Sandra Oh, „Killing Eve” Reese Witherspoon, „The Morning Show” Zendaya, „Euphoria”



Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym





Jason Bateman, „Ozark” Brian Cox, „Succession” Lee Jung-jae, „Squid Game” Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul” Adam Scott, „Severance” Jeremy Strong, „Succession”



Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym





Toni Collette, „The Staircase” Julia Garner, „Inventing Anna” Lily James, „Pam & Tommy” Sarah Paulson, „Impeachment” Margaret Qualley, „Maid” Amanda Seyfried, „The Dropout”



Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym





Colin Firth, „The Staircase” Andrew Garfield, „Under the Banner of Heaven” Oscar Isaac, „Scenes from a Marriage” Michael Keaton, „Dopesick” Himesh Patel, „Station Eleven” Sebastian Stan, „Pam & Tommy”



Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu komediowym



Alex Borstein, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Hannah Einbinder, „Hacks” Janelle James, „Abbott Elementary” Sheryl Lee Ralph, „Abbott Elementary” Kate McKinnon, „Saturday Night Live” Sarah Niles, „Ted Lasso” Juno Temple, „Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham, „Ted Lasso”



Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu komediowym





Anthony Carrigan, „Barry” Brett Goldstein, „Ted Lasso” Tyler James Williams, „Abbott Elementary” Toheeb Jimoh, „Ted Lasso” Nick Mohammed, „Ted Lasso” Tony Shalhoub, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Henry Winkler, „Barry” Bowen Yang, „Saturday Night Live”



Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu dramatycznym





Patricia Arquette, „Severance” Julia Garner, „Ozark” Jung Ho-yeon, „Squid Game” Christina Ricci, „Yellowjackets” Rhea Seehorn, „Better Call Saul” J. Smith-Cameron, „Succession” Sarah Snook, „Succession” Sydney Sweeney, „Euphoria”



Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu dramatycznym





Nicholas Braun, „Succession” Billy Crudup, „The Morning Show” Kieran Culkin, „Succession” Park Hae-soo, „Squid Game” Matthew Macfadyen, „Succession” John Turturro, „Severance” Christopher Walken, „Severance” Oh Yeong-su, „Squid Game”



Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym





Connie Britton, „The White Lotus” Jennifer Coolidge, „The White Lotus” Alexandra Daddario, „The White Lotus” Kaitlyn Dever, „Dopesick”Natasha Rothwell, „The White Lotus” Sydney Sweeney, „The White Lotus” Mare Winningham, „Dopesick”



Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym





Murray Bartlett, „The White Lotus” Jake Lacy, „The White Lotus” Will Poulter, „Dopesick” Seth Rogen, „Pam & Tommy” Peter Sarsgaard, „Dopesick” Michael Stuhlbarg, „Dopesick” Steve Zahn, „The White Lotus”



Najlepszy talk show





„Daily Show With Trevor Noah” „Jimmy Kimmel Live” „Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” „Late Night With Seth Meyers” „Late Show With Stephen Colbert”



Najlepszy talent show





„The Amazing Race” „Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” „Nailed It” „RuPaul’s Drag Race” „Top Chef” „The Voice”



Najlepszy aktor gościnny w serialu dramatycznym





Adrien Brody, „Sukcesja”James Cromwell, „Sukcesja”Colman Domingo, „Euforia”Arian Moayed, „Sukcesja”Tom Pelphrey, „Ozark”Alexander Skarsgard, „Sukcesja”



Najlepsza aktorka gościnna w serialu dramatycznym





Hope Davis, „Sukcesja”Marcia Gay Harden, „The Morning Show”Martha Kelly, „Euforia”Sanaa Lethan, „Sukcesja”Harriet Walter, „Sukcesja”Lee You-mi, „Squid Game”



Najlepszy aktor gościnny w serialu komediowym





Jerrod Carmichael, „Saturday Night Live”Bill Hader, „Pohamuj entuzjazm”James Lance, „Ted Lasso”Nathan Lane, „Zbrodnie po sąsiedzku”Christopher McDonald, „Hacks”Sam Richardson, „Ted Lasso”



Najlepsza aktorka gościnna w serialu komediowym





Jane Adams, HacksHarriet Sansom Harris, HacksJane Lynch, Zbrodnie po sąsiedzkuLaurie Metcalf, „Hacks”Kaitlin Olson, „Hacks”Harriet Walter, „Ted Lasso”



Najlepszy film TV



„Chip ’n Dale: Brygada RR”„Ray Donovan: The Movie”„Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”„Niepokonany”„Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

74. rozdanie nagród Emmy odbędzie sie 12 września.

