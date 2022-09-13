Emmy 2022. Po raz 74. rozdano „telewizyjne Oscary”. Kto został wyróżniony?

W nocy z poniedziałku na wtorek w Los Angeles odbyła się 74. gala Emmy Awards. To prawdziwe święto dla branży artystycznej, które potocznie nazywane jest „telewizyjnymi Oscarami”. Uroczystość jest zwieńczeniem dokonań twórców seriali, filmów i programów telewizyjnych, a rozdanie nagród to moment wielkiej radości, w którym osoby zaangażowane w proces twórczy zostają nagrodzone za swoje dokonania. Jednocześnie jest to również wielkie wydarzenie dla fanów, który śledzą prestiżową galę z nadzieją, że statuetki trafią do ich ulubieńców.

Emmy 2022 – lista zwycięzców. Kto został wyróżniony?



Najlepszym serialem komediowym został ogłoszony „Ted Lasso”, a aktorami w tej kategorii Jean Smart („Hacks”) oraz Jason Sudeikis („Ted Lasso”). Z kolei „Sucession” może cieszyć się z tytułu najlepszego serialu dramatycznego. W tej kategorii jako najlepsza aktorka została wyróżniona Zendaya („Euphoria”), a tytuł najlepszego aktora otrzymał Lee Jung-jae („Squid Game”). Poniżej przedstawiamy szczegółówe wyniki.

Najlepszy serial komediowy



„Abbott Elementary” (ABC) „Barry” (HBO) „Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) „Hacks” (HBO Max) „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) „Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) „What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)



Najlepszy serial dramatyczny



„Better Call Saul” (AMC) „Euphoria” (HBO Max) „Ozark” (Netflix) „Severance” (Apple TV+) „Squid Game” (Netflix) „Stranger Things” (Netflix) „Succession” (HBO) „Yellowjackets” (Showtime)



Najlepszy miniserial, antologia serialowa bądź film telewizyjny



„Dopesick” (Hulu) „The Dropout” (Hulu - w Polsce też na Disney+) „Inventing Anna” (Netflix) „Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) „The White Lotus” (HBO)



Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym



Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary” Kaley Cuoco, „The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, „The Great” Issa Rae, „Insecure” Jean Smart, „Hacks”



Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym



Donald Glover, „Atlanta” Bill Hader, „Barry” Nicholas Hoult, „The Great” Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, „Ted Lasso”



Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym



Jodie Comer, „Killing Eve” Laura Linney, „Ozark” Melanie Lynskey, „Yellowjackets” Sandra Oh, „Killing Eve” Reese Witherspoon, „The Morning Show” Zendaya, „Euphoria”



Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym



Brian Cox, „Succession” Lee Jung-jae, „Squid Game” Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul” Adam Scott, „Severance” Jeremy Strong, „Succession”



Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym



Toni Collette, „The Staircase” Julia Garner, „Inventing Anna” Lily James, „Pam & Tommy” Sarah Paulson, „Impeachment: American Crime Story" Margaret Qualley, „Maid” Amanda Seyfried, „The Dropout”



Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym



Colin Firth, „The Staircase” Andrew Garfield, „Under the Banner of Heaven” Oscar Isaac, „Scenes from a Marriage” Michael Keaton, „Dopesick” Himesh Patel, „Station Eleven” Sebastian Stan, „Pam & Tommy”



Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu komediowym



Alex Borstein, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Hannah Einbinder, „Hacks” Janelle James, „Abbott Elementary” Sheryl Lee Ralph, „Abbott Elementary” Kate McKinnon, „Saturday Night Live” Sarah Niles, „Ted Lasso” Juno Temple, „Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham, „Ted Lasso”



Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu komediowym



Anthony Carrigan, „Barry” Brett Goldstein, „Ted Lasso” Tyler James Williams, „Abbott Elementary” Toheeb Jimoh, „Ted Lasso” Nick Mohammed, „Ted Lasso” Tony Shalhoub, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Henry Winkler, „Barry” Bowen Yang, „Saturday Night Live”



Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu dramatycznym



Patricia Arquette, „Severance” Julia Garner, „Ozark” Jung Ho-yeon, „Squid Game” Christina Ricci, „Yellowjackets” Rhea Seehorn, „Better Call Saul” J. Smith-Cameron, „Succession” Sarah Snook, „Succession” Sydney Sweeney, „Euphoria”



Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu dramatycznym



Nicholas Braun, „Succession” Billy Crudup, „The Morning Show” Kieran Culkin, „Succession” Park Hae-soo, „Squid Game” Matthew Macfadyen, „Succession” John Turturro, „Severance” Christopher Walken, „Severance” Oh Yeong-su, „Squid Game”



Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym



Connie Britton, „The White Lotus” Jennifer Coolidge, „The White Lotus” Alexandra Daddario, „The White Lotus” Kaitlyn Dever, „Dopesick” Natasha Rothwell, „The White Lotus” Sydney Sweeney, „The White Lotus” Mare Winningham, „Dopesick”



Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu, antologii serialowej bądź filmie telewizyjnym



Murray Bartlett, „The White Lotus” Jake Lacy, „The White Lotus” Will Poulter, „Dopesick” Seth Rogen, „Pam & Tommy” Peter Sarsgaard, „Dopesick” Michael Stuhlbarg, „Dopesick” Steve Zahn, „The White Lotus”



Najlepszy talk show



„The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” „Jimmy Kimmel Live” „Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” „Late Night With Seth Meyers” „The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”



Najlepszy talent show



„The Amazing Race” „Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” „Nailed It” „RuPaul’s Drag Race” „Top Chef” „The Voice” Czytaj też:

