Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift znów bezkonkurencyjna

Za nami gala Video Music Awards. Wydarzenie odbyło się w nocy z wtorku na środę w słynnym Prudential Center w New Jersey. Nie zabrakło występów największych gwiazd, ale całe show zdecydowanie skradła Taylor Swift.

Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift zgarnęła wszystko

Wokalistka miała szansę na dziewięć statuetek i właśnie tyle zdobyła. Bez wątpienia okazała się największą wygraną. Gwiazda zgarnęła nagrodę m.in. w kategorii album roku („Midnights”), teledysk roku („Anti-Hero”), piosenka roku („Anti-Hero”), najlepszy pop („Anti-Hero”) czy najlepsza reżyseria („Anti-Hero”).

Powrót Shakiry podczas Video Music Awards 2023

Statuetka za najlepszy teledysk Hip-hop powędrowała do Nicki Minaj („Super Freaky Girl”), natomiast najciekawszym klipem R&B okazał się utwór „Shirt” SZA. Włoski zespół Maneskin piosenką „The Loneliest”, a raczej obrazem do niej pokonał legendarne rockowe grupy jak Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers czy Foo Fighters. Podczas gali przypomniała też o sobie Lana Del Rey. Utwór jej i Jona Batiste'a Candy Necklace' otrzymał statuetkę w kategorii najlepsza alternatywa.

Na gali razem z synami pojawiła się też Shakira. Gwiazda chętnie pozowała z synami i zdecydowanie nie brakowało jej powodów do dumy. Piosenkarka otrzymała Specjalną nagrodę MTV Video Vanguard Awards za wkład w rozwój telewizji MTV. Razem z Karol G wygrała też w kategorii najlepsza współpraca.

Zespółem roku okrzyknięto BLACKPINK, który został doceniony w kategorii najlepsza choreografia w klipie do „Pink Venom”. Internauci zdecydowali, że najlepszym teledyskiem ze społecznym przekazem jest obrazek Dove'a Camerona do piosenki „Breakfast”.

TELEDYSK ROKU, prezentowane przez Burger King®



Doja Cat – „Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsMiley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia RecordsNicki Minaj – „Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records Olivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen RecordsSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol RecordsSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records



ARTYST(K)A ROKU



Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsKAROL G – Interscope RecordsNicki Minaj – Republic RecordsShakira – Sony Music US LatinTaylor Swift – Republic Records



PIOSENKA ROKU



Miley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen RecordsRema & Selena Gomez – „Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope RecordsSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol RecordsSteve Lacy – „Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA RecordsSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records RecordsTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records



DEBIUT ROKU



GloRilla - CMG / Interscope RecordsIce Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records Kaliii - Atlantic RecordsPeso Pluma - Double P RecordsPinkPantheress - 300 EntertainmentReneé Rapp - Interscope Records



NAJLEPSZY WYSTĘP W SERII PUSH



Sierpień 2022: Saucy Santana – „Booty” – Arena Records / RCA RecordsWrzesień 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic RecordsPaździernik 2022: JVKE – „golden hour” – AWALListopad 2022: Flo Milli – „Conceited” – '94 Sounds / RCA RecordsGrudzień 2022: Reneé Rapp – „Colorado” – Interscope RecordsStyczeń 2023: Sam Ryder – „All The Way Over” – Elektra EntertainmentLuty 2023: Armani White – „GOATED” – Def JamMarzec 2023: FLETCHER – „Becky's So Hot” – Capitol RecordsKwiecień 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – „Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records Maj 2023: Ice Spice – „Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol RecordsCzerwiec 2023: FLO – „Losing You” – Uptown/Republic RecordsLipiec 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – „That Part” – Island Records



NAJLEPSZA WSPÓŁPRACA



David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – „I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner RecordsPost Malone, Doja Cat – „I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – „Gotta Move On” – Motown RecordsKAROL G, Shakira – „TQG” – Universal Music LatinoMetro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – „Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic RecordsRema & Selena Gomez – „Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – POP



Demi Lovato – „Swine” – Island RecordsDua Lipa – „Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records Ed Sheeran – „Eyes Closed” – Atlantic RecordsMiley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen RecordsP!NK – „TRUSTFALL” – RCA RecordsTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – HIP-HOP



Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – „Gotta Move On” – Motown RecordsDJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – „STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic RecordsGloRilla & Cardi B – „Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope RecordsLil Uzi Vert – „Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation NowLil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – „Kant Nobody” – Young Money RecordsMetro Boomin ft Future – „Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records Nicki Minaj – „Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – R&B



Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – „Stay” – RCA RecordsChlöe ft. Chris Brown – „How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / ColumbiaMetro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – „Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic RecordsSZA – „Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA RecordsToosii – „Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol RecordsYung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – „Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – MUZYKA ALTERNATYWNA



blink-182 – „EDGING” – Columbia Recordsboygenius – „the film” – Interscope RecordsFall Out Boy – „Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – „Candy Necklace” – Interscope RecordsParamore – „This Is Why” – Atlantic RecordsThirty Seconds To Mars – „Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – ROCK



Foo Fighters – „The Teacher” – RCA RecordsLinkin Park – „Lost (Original Version)” – Warner RecordsRed Hot Chili Peppers – „Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records Måneskin – „THE LONELIEST” – Arista RecordsMetallica – „Lux Æterna” – Blackened RecordingsMuse – „You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween” – Warner Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – MUZYKA LATYNOSKA



Anitta – „Funk Rave” – Republic RecordsBad Bunny – „WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas EntertainmentEslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – „Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – „un x100to” – Rimas EntertainmentKAROL G, Shakira – „TQG” – Universal Music LatinoROSALÍA – „DESPECHÁ” – Columbia RecordsShakira – „Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – K-POP



aespa – „Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.BLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope RecordsFIFTY FIFTY – „Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner RecordsSEVENTEEN – „Super” – HYBE / Geffen RecordsStray Kids – „S-Class” – JYP / RepublicTOMORROW X TOGETHER – „Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – AFROBEATS



Ayra Starr – „Rush” – Mavin Global HoldingsBurna Boy – „It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment LtdDavido ft. Musa Keys – „UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA RecordsFireboy DML & Asake – „Bandana” – Empire DistributionLibianca – „People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA RecordsRema & Selena Gomez – „Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope RecordsWizkid ft Ayra Starr– „2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records



TELEDYSK ZE SPOŁECZNYM PRZEKAZEM



Alicia Keys – „If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)” – NETFLIXBad Bunny – „El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment Demi Lovato – „Swine” – Island RecordsDove Cameron – „Breakfast” – Columbia RecordsImagine Dragons – „Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records Maluma – „La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin



NAJLEPSZA REŻYSERIA



Doja Cat – „Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Tanu MuiñoDrake – „Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)Kendrick Lamar – „Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dave Free & Kendrick LamarMegan Thee Stallion – „Her” – 300 Entertainment – Colin TilleySam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol Records – Floria SigismondiSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Christian BreslauerTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Taylor Swift



NAJLEPSZE ZDJĘCIA



Adele – „I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Adam Newport-BerraEd Sheeran – „Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Natasha BaierJanelle Monae – „Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Allison AndersonKendrick Lamar – „Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 – Adam Newport-BerraMiley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia Records – Marcell RevOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen Records – Russ FraserTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Rina Yang



NAJLEPSZE EFEKTY SPECJALNE



Fall Out Boy – „Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Thomas Bailey and Josh ShaffnerHarry Styles – „Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite StudiosMelanie Martinez – „VOID” – Atlantic Records – CarbonNicki Minaj – „Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Max Colt and Sergio MashevskyiSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol Records – Max Colt / FRENDERTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Parliament



NAJLEPSZA CHOREOGRAFIA



BLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)Dua Lipa – „Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records – Charm LaDonna Jonas Brothers – „Waffle House” – Republic Records – Jerry ReeceMegan Thee Stallion – „Her” – 300 Entertainment – Sean BankheadPanic! At The Disco – „Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Monika Felice SmithSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol Records – (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel



NAJLEPSZA DYREKCJA ARTYSTYCZNA



boygenius – „the film” – Interscope Records – Jen DunlapBLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)Doja Cat – „Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Spencer GravesLana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – „Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Brandon MendezMegan Thee Stallion – „Her” – 300 Entertainment – Niko PhilipidesSZA – „Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Kate Bunch



NAJLEPSZY MONTAŻ



BLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)Kendrick Lamar – „Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Grason CaldwellMiley Cyrus – „River” – Columbia Records – Brandan WalterOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen Records – Sofia Kerpan and David ChecelSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Luis Caraza PeimbertTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Chancler HaynesCzytaj też:

Holland otrzymała w Wenecji nagrodę specjalną. Wygłosiła przejmujące przemówienieCzytaj też:

Dieta Taylor Swift. Co je najpopularniejsza wokalistka na świecie?