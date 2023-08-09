MTV ogłosiło nominacje do Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift ma szansę na osiem statuetek!

MTV opublikowało listę nominowanych artystów do Video Music Awards 2023, a najwięcej, bo aż osiem statuetek może zdobyć Taylor Swift. Gwiazda ma szansę na powtórne zwycięstwo w kategorii „Teledysk roku”, i która w 2022 zgarnęła trzy Moonmany za teledysk do „All Too Well”. Tuż za nią plasują się SZA (6), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo i Sam Smith (po 5) oraz BLACKPINK, Diddy i Shakira (po 4).

Wyjątkowa edycja Video Music Awards

Tegoroczna edycja bije rekord w liczbie nominowanych, bo na listach VMA pojawiło się aż 35 artystów. Wśród debiutantów znaleźli się Kim Petras z szansą na 5 statuetek, Metro Boomin i Rema, którzy zgarnęli po 3 nominacje, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp i Yung Miami (po 2). Po raz pierwszy wyróżnieni zostali także m.in. Aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FLETCHER, FIFTY FIFTY, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez i Toosii.

Fani mogą głosować na swoich faworytów w 15 neutralnych pod względem płci kategoriach, w tym w jednej zupełnie nowej „Najlepszy teledysk – Afrobeats”, a także w tych tradycyjnych i najbardziej cenionych – „Teledysk roku”, prezentowanej przez Burger King®, oraz „Artyst(k)a roku”. Głosy można oddawać na stronie vote.mtv.com do piątku, 1 września. Głosowanie na „Debiut roku” potrwa dłużej i zakończy się w trakcie gali. Nominacje w kategoriach „Zespół roku” i „Piosenka lata”, zostaną ogłoszone w późniejszym terminie.

Tegoroczna gala VMA odbędzie się w nocy z wtorku na środę 13 września o godz. 2:00 CET. Widownia zgromadzona w słynnym Prudential Center w New Jersey oraz widzowie przed telewizorami mogą spodziewać się wyjątkowych niespodzianek oraz niepowtarzalnych występów swoich idoli.

TELEDYSK ROKU, prezentowane przez Burger King®





Doja Cat – „Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsMiley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia RecordsNicki Minaj – „Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records Olivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen RecordsSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol RecordsSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records



ARTYST(K)A ROKU





Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsKAROL G – Interscope RecordsNicki Minaj – Republic RecordsShakira – Sony Music US LatinTaylor Swift – Republic Records



PIOSENKA ROKU





Miley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen RecordsRema & Selena Gomez – „Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope RecordsSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol RecordsSteve Lacy – „Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA RecordsSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records RecordsTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records



DEBIUT ROKU





GloRilla - CMG / Interscope RecordsIce Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records Kaliii - Atlantic RecordsPeso Pluma - Double P RecordsPinkPantheress - 300 EntertainmentReneé Rapp - Interscope Records



NAJLEPSZY WYSTĘP W SERII PUSH





Sierpień 2022: Saucy Santana – „Booty” – Arena Records / RCA RecordsWrzesień 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic RecordsPaździernik 2022: JVKE – „golden hour” – AWALListopad 2022: Flo Milli – „Conceited” – '94 Sounds / RCA RecordsGrudzień 2022: Reneé Rapp – „Colorado” – Interscope RecordsStyczeń 2023: Sam Ryder – „All The Way Over” – Elektra EntertainmentLuty 2023: Armani White – „GOATED” – Def JamMarzec 2023: FLETCHER – „Becky's So Hot” – Capitol RecordsKwiecień 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – „Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records Maj 2023: Ice Spice – „Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol RecordsCzerwiec 2023: FLO – „Losing You” – Uptown/Republic RecordsLipiec 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – „That Part” – Island Records



NAJLEPSZA WSPÓŁPRACA





David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – „I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner RecordsPost Malone, Doja Cat – „I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – „Gotta Move On” – Motown RecordsKAROL G, Shakira – „TQG” – Universal Music LatinoMetro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – „Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic RecordsRema & Selena Gomez – „Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – POP





Demi Lovato – „Swine” – Island RecordsDua Lipa – „Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records Ed Sheeran – „Eyes Closed” – Atlantic RecordsMiley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen RecordsP!NK – „TRUSTFALL” – RCA RecordsTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – HIP-HOP





Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – „Gotta Move On” – Motown RecordsDJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – „STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic RecordsGloRilla & Cardi B – „Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope RecordsLil Uzi Vert – „Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation NowLil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – „Kant Nobody” – Young Money RecordsMetro Boomin ft Future – „Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records Nicki Minaj – „Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – R&B





Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – „Stay” – RCA RecordsChlöe ft. Chris Brown – „How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / ColumbiaMetro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – „Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic RecordsSZA – „Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA RecordsToosii – „Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol RecordsYung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – „Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – MUZYKA ALTERNATYWNA





blink-182 – „EDGING” – Columbia Recordsboygenius – „the film” – Interscope RecordsFall Out Boy – „Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – „Candy Necklace” – Interscope RecordsParamore – „This Is Why” – Atlantic RecordsThirty Seconds To Mars – „Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – ROCK





Foo Fighters – „The Teacher” – RCA RecordsLinkin Park – „Lost (Original Version)” – Warner RecordsRed Hot Chili Peppers – „Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records Måneskin – „THE LONELIEST” – Arista RecordsMetallica – „Lux Æterna” – Blackened RecordingsMuse – „You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween” – Warner Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – MUZYKA LATYNOSKA





Anitta – „Funk Rave” – Republic RecordsBad Bunny – „WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas EntertainmentEslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – „Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – „un x100to” – Rimas EntertainmentKAROL G, Shakira – „TQG” – Universal Music LatinoROSALÍA – „DESPECHÁ” – Columbia RecordsShakira – „Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – K-POP





aespa – „Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.BLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope RecordsFIFTY FIFTY – „Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner RecordsSEVENTEEN – „Super” – HYBE / Geffen RecordsStray Kids – „S-Class” – JYP / RepublicTOMORROW X TOGETHER – „Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records



NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK – AFROBEATS





Ayra Starr – „Rush” – Mavin Global HoldingsBurna Boy – „It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment LtdDavido ft. Musa Keys – „UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA RecordsFireboy DML & Asake – „Bandana” – Empire DistributionLibianca – „People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA RecordsRema & Selena Gomez – „Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope RecordsWizkid ft Ayra Starr– „2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records



TELEDYSK ZE SPOŁECZNYM PRZEKAZEM





Alicia Keys – „If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)” – NETFLIXBad Bunny – „El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment Demi Lovato – „Swine” – Island RecordsDove Cameron – „Breakfast” – Columbia RecordsImagine Dragons – „Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records Maluma – „La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin



NAJLEPSZA REŻYSERIA





Doja Cat – „Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Tanu MuiñoDrake – „Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)Kendrick Lamar – „Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dave Free & Kendrick LamarMegan Thee Stallion – „Her” – 300 Entertainment – Colin TilleySam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol Records – Floria SigismondiSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Christian BreslauerTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Taylor Swift



NAJLEPSZE ZDJĘCIA





Adele – „I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Adam Newport-BerraEd Sheeran – „Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Natasha BaierJanelle Monae – „Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Allison AndersonKendrick Lamar – „Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 – Adam Newport-BerraMiley Cyrus – „Flowers” – Columbia Records – Marcell RevOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen Records – Russ FraserTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Rina Yang



NAJLEPSZE EFEKTY SPECJALNE





Fall Out Boy – „Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Thomas Bailey and Josh ShaffnerHarry Styles – „Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite StudiosMelanie Martinez – „VOID” – Atlantic Records – CarbonNicki Minaj – „Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Max Colt and Sergio MashevskyiSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol Records – Max Colt / FRENDERTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Parliament



NAJLEPSZA CHOREOGRAFIA





BLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)Dua Lipa – „Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records – Charm LaDonna Jonas Brothers – „Waffle House” – Republic Records – Jerry ReeceMegan Thee Stallion – „Her” – 300 Entertainment – Sean BankheadPanic! At The Disco – „Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Monika Felice SmithSam Smith, Kim Petras – „Unholy” – Capitol Records – (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel



NAJLEPSZA DYREKCJA ARTYSTYCZNA





boygenius – „the film” – Interscope Records – Jen DunlapBLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)Doja Cat – „Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Spencer GravesLana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – „Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Brandon MendezMegan Thee Stallion – „Her” – 300 Entertainment – Niko PhilipidesSZA – „Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Kate Bunch



NAJLEPSZY MONTAŻ





BLACKPINK – „Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)Kendrick Lamar – „Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Grason CaldwellMiley Cyrus – „River” – Columbia Records – Brandan WalterOlivia Rodrigo – „vampire” – Geffen Records – Sofia Kerpan and David ChecelSZA – „Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Luis Caraza PeimbertTaylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Chancler HaynesCzytaj też:

