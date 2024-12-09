Zaskakujące nominacje do Złotych Globów 2025! Te filmy i seriale zostały docenione

Na konferencji prasowej w Beverly Hills w Kalifornii na żywo ogłoszone zostały w poniedziałek 9 grudnia nominacje do Złotych Globów 2025. Wyróżnienia w 27 kategoriach odczytali Mindy Kaling („The Office”, „Świat według Mindy”) i Morris Chestnut („ G.I. Jane”, „Rosewood”).

Złote Globy (ang. Golden Globe Awards) to jedne z najbardziej prestiżowych nagród w branży filmowej i telewizyjnej, przyznawane corocznie przez Hollywoodzkie Stowarzyszenie Prasy Zagranicznej (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA). Są uznawane za jedne z najważniejszych wyróżnień w przemyśle rozrywkowym, obok Oscarów (dla filmu) i Emmy (dla telewizji).

Nominacje do Złotych Globów 2025

Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym

Donald Glover, „Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, „Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman, „Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Eddie Redmayne, „The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, „Shōgun” (FX)

Billy Bob Thornton, „Landman” (Paramount+)

Najlepsza muzyka filmowa

„Conclave” (Focus Features)

„The Brutalist” (A24)

The Wild Robot

„Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

„Challengers”

„Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Najlepszy serial limitowany, antologia lub film telewizyjny

„Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

„Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

„Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

„The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

„Ripley”

„True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym lub musicalu

Jesse Eisenberg, „A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Hugh Grant, „Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, „Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures)

Jesse Plemons, „Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures)

Glen Powell, „Hit Man” (Netflix)

Sebastian Stan, „A Different Man” (A24) Liza Colón-Zayas, „The Bear” (FX)

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu dramatycznym, komedii lub musicalu

Liza Colón-Zayas, „The Bear” (FX)

Hannah Einbinder, „Hacks” (HBO | Max)

Dakota Fanning, „Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, „Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Allison Janney, „The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, „True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Najlepszy film nieanglojęzyczny

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Najlepszy aktor w serialu limitowanym, antologii lub filmie telewizyjnym

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)

Najlepsza piosenka filmowa

“The Last Showgirl” (Roadside Attractions), “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Regress” from “Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” (Paramount Pictures) — “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu telewizyjnym – komedii lub musicalu

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” ‘(FX)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu limitowanym, antologii lub filmie telewizyjnym

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” (Netflix)

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime” (HBO/Max)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

“The Wild Robot”

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Najlepszy scenariusz filmowy

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), Jacques Audiard

“Anora” (Neon), Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” (A24), Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures), Jesse Eisenberg

“The Substance” (Mubi), Coralie Fargeat

“Conclave” (Focus Features), Peter Straughan

Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym lub musicalu

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)

Najlepszy aktor w serialu limitowanym, antologii lub filmie telewizyjnym

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves” (Netflix)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX)

Najlepszy reżyser – film

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Sean Baker, “Anora” (Neon)

Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Najlepszy serial dramatyczny

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Najlepsza aktorka w komedii lub musicalu

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)

Demi Moore, “The Substance” (Mubi)

Zendaya, “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Najlepszy serial komediowy lub musical

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” ‘(FX)

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

